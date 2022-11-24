Elizabeth Hurley Takes You to “Christmas in Paradise”

Elizabeth Hurley is back on the big screen in the Christmas charmer "Christmas in Paradise." She plays one of Kelsey Grammer’s daughters who goes to a Caribbean island to help find him. He is missing. It’s now up to the sisters to bring their father home for Christmas. "Christmas in Paradise" is now available on Blu-Ray and digital. See our interview below. For our complete "Christmas in Paradise" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/Elizabeth_Hurley_Talks__Christmas_in_Paradise_.mp4