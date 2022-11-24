Latino Cast and Crew Shine in “Christmas with You”

Call me sappy but I actually enjoyed "Christmas with You," I even shed a tear or two! And I was trying to investigate that deep in my heart – why? Was I having my low point moment? Was I just feeling vulnerable? Regardless, the cast and the film made me smile and feel Christmas! Aimee Garcia is a fading diva who is forced to make a Christmas song. She found her inspiration in a fan, played by Deja Monique Cruz. Her dad is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. You probably can imagine how it ends but the journey is sweet, and funny, and heartfelt. I spent some time with Prinze Jr., Garcia, and Cruz to talk about their interest in the film, their characters, and how they made making tamales look so sexy! See our interview below. For our complete look at "Christmas with You," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/Christmas_with_You_Interview.mp4