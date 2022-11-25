LGBT Palm Springs Open Tennis Tournament Begins Friday

(CNS) – The 29th annual Palm Springs Open tennis tournament begins Friday at three country clubs in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert. The Desert Tennis Association tournament has attracted more the 270 LGBT players worldwide. Play Friday and Saturday will be at Mission Hills Country Club and Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage and the Monterey Country Club in Palm Desert. The tournament will conclude Sunday at Mission Hills Country Club. Play starts at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is free. A silent auction raffle hosted by Bella da Ball, featuring entertainment from Keisha D, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mission Hills Country Club. Tickets are $30 per person and will be available at the door. Proceeds from the auction will benefit AAP — Food Samaritans, which provides nutritional support to improve the quality of the lives of low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses throughout the Coachella Valley. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.