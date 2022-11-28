Inside “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” World Premiere

I had a great time attending the world premiere of Rian Johnson’s "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." It was such a great event for such a great movie! "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now out in select theaters before heading out to Netflix on December 23rd. Take a look below and see what happened on the red and blue carpet at the Academy Museum. For our "Glass Onion" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/GLASS-ONION-RED-CARPET-PREMIERE.mp4