Inside the Magic Realism World of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" from Alejandro González Iñárritu is a stirring and profound examination of a man having an existential crisis. The word itself is a Buddhist term that means the plane between death and reincarnation. That man is played by Daniel Giménez Cacho and Ximena Lamadrid stars as his daughter. I spent some time with the actors to talk about the film, working with Iñárritu, and the true meaming of "Bardo." Ximena even gave some insights about how wardrobe depicts each character in the film. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" is being released by Netflix in select theaters then will stream on December 16. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Bardo" click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/BARDO-INTERVIEW.mp4