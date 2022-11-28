Management Company Files Court Papers Against Kyla Pratt in Commissions Spat

(CNS) – A talent management company filed court papers Monday against Kyla Pratt, alleging the actress owes commissions for money earned on the "Call Me Kat" show and related projects. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, which was submitted to the court Monday but not yet officially filed, by Industry Entertainment Partners LLC alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment and negligent misrepresentation. A representative for the 36-year-old Pratt could not be immediately reached. Pratt and the company entered a personal management agreement verbally and in writing in August 2018 for Pratt to pay commissions for her earnings on "Call Me Kat" and "projects related thereto," according to the suit. However, Pratt has "refused to pay all the amounts she owes to plaintiff" despite numerous demands from the company, the suit states. "Call Me Kat" is a Fox sitcom that stars Mayim Bialik in the title role. Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz have supporting roles. The show also featured the late Leslie Jordan. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.