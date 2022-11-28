Wind Event Closes North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail

North Indian Canyon between Sunrise Parkway to Train Station Road is closed in Palm Springs. A strong wind event on Monday is passing through the Coachella Valley and is causing low visibility due to debris and sand in the air. N GENE AUTRY TRAIL CLOSED The mile-long stretch is blocked off with barriers and detour signs. Hours later, Palm Springs Police announced the closure of North Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and Salvia Road. This closure is also because of low visibility in the area. City of Palm Springs officials suggest using alternate routes. There is no word on when the corridors will reopen. ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: GENE AUTRY TRAIL AT THE WASHRoad is closed due to blowing sand and low visibility. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/30M1rcKEhM — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) November 28, 2022