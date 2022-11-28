Woman sues Kraft Heinz claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese ready time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions. A Florida woman is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court. She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up. The lawsuit doesn’t explain how long she had to microwave the shells for, but says the information is misleading. Updates to this story can be found here. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.