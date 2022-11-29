NBC PALM SPRINGS presents OUR DESERT PAST: REMEMBERING KARAOKIE JO Joann Kapella passed away on November 19, just one month shy of her 76th birthday. Most desert residents will always remember her as "Karaoke Jo" the woman who introduced Karaoke to the Coachella Valley. In this edition of Our Desert Past with Steve Sumrall, we shine the spotlight on that special lady that got us all to sing along. Much thanks to the staff of the Retro Room in Palm Springs as well as the Kapella family for their assistance in the making of this edition.