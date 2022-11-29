Shooting in Cathedral City Leaves One Hospitalized

(CNS) – A male suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles. During the call a woman told the dispatcher her son had been shot and she was taking him to a hospital, Robles said. Upon their arrival, officers set up a perimeter and began their investigation of the shooting, police said. The victim, whose age was not immediately known, gave police a statement about the shooting before undergoing surgery, Robles said. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Detective Cmdr. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. Anonymous tips can be reported through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 760-341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at 1- 800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.