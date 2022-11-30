Frank Grillo Takes You Inside “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Frank Grillo is fantastic as Ferruccio Lamborghini, the man behind the legend, in the new biopic from Lionsgate. From writer-director Robert Moresco (he wrote the Oscar-winning script for "Crash"), the film tells the story of how Lamborghini created his legacy. I spent some time with the actor to talk about his interest in starring in the film, how he prepared, and what he hoped for viewers to get after watching the film. "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend" is now out in select theaters and available to rent everywhere. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/Frank_Grillo_Interview__Lamborghini__The_Man_Behind_the_Legend_.mp4