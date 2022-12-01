David Harbour Talks About Being Santa Claus in “Violent Night”

Contrary to popular belief, "Violent Night" is not a horror movie, it’s more like a Christmas film for the "John Wick" crowd. It’s a magical action thriller! David Harbour brings the magic and the thrills as our Santa Claus who must battle mercenaries led by John Leguizamo. Will Santa save Christmas for this wealthy family? I spent some time with the "Stranger Things" actor to talk about his interest in starring in the film and if he believes in Christmas. "Violent Night" from Universal Pictures will destroy theaters on December 2. Check out our interview below. To see our complete look at "Violent Night," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Violent_Night_Interview_with_David_Harbour.mp4