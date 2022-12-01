Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Rates Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs announced Thursday that it has been awarded a final score of 100 points in the 2022 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard. The index is a nationwide evaluation of over 350 cities that examines how inclusive their municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, according to the city’s statement. "Palm Springs is a unique and wonderfully diverse city and we pride ourselves on being one of the most inclusive and welcoming communities in the country," said Mayor Lisa Middleton. "Thanks to the City Council’s strong commitment to equality and social opportunity, this city has become a nationwide leader and role model for other municipalities to follow when it comes to protecting the rights of our LGBTQ+ community and ensuring they feel welcomed, celebrated and safe." A link to see all of the cities scores can be found here.