Van Nuys Middle School Students Treated for Possible Overdoses

(CNS) – Ten students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for possible overdoses of an unknown substance Thursday, but all suffered only mild to moderate symptoms. Paramedics were sent to the campus in the 5400 block of North Vesper Avenue late Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The students exhibited overdose-type symptoms, although it was unclear what the students might have ingested, authorities said. The students ranged in age from 12 to 15. LAFD officials said the incident did not involve fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has led to skyrocketing numbers of overdoses in recent years. Seven of the affected students were taken to hospitals for examination. Fire officials stressed that the students showed only mild to moderate symptoms. Los Angeles Unified School District officials said the campus remained open following the treatment of the students. The district noted that none of the students were administered with the anti-overdose treatment Narcan, which has been supplied to all LAUSD campuses following recent cases of students ingesting fentanyl. "We take the health and safety of our students very seriously," according to a statement from a district representative. "Every effort is made to ensure our students learn in a safe environment. Los Angeles Unified maintains an ongoing partnership with local health agencies, community partners and medical experts to provide training to school staff and education for our school communities. "Our students are always encouraged to speak with our school staff if they are feeling unwell or need assistance. We also encourage everyone to follow the district’s message: if you see something, say something." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.