15th Annual Christmas Coat Drive at Jonathan’s Cleaners

A local Coachella Valley business is asking the community to help keep our neighbors warm this winter season by collecting coats. John Shone, owner of Jonathan’s Cleaners, is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio. "This has been an annual family tradition since my daughter was born fifteen years ago," said Sohn. "I was overcome with a feeling of gratitude and wanted a way to share that feeling with others and inspire people to give back." Jonathan’s Cleaners will clean the coats for free and provide them to CVRM, and these items go to individuals and families in need of extra clothing during the winter season. Last year, in 2021, they received 500 coat donations. Donation boxes are located at businesses around the valley, and will be accepted through January 7, 2022. DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Jonathan’s Cleaners-La Quinta 46-660 Washington Street, Suite 1 La Quinta, CA 92253 (760) 771-2616 Jonathan’s Cleaners –Palm Desert 44-250 Town Center Way, Suite C-8 Palm Desert, CA 92260 (760) 636-1444 Value Cleaners 74-903 Hwy-111 Indian Wells, CA 92210 (760) 346-0477 Cornerstone Covenant Church Mission Hills 72-105 Via Vail Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 771-9888