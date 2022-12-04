Meet the First Filipina to Win Sundance with “Leonor Will Never Die”

I was so happy to virtually meet Martika Ramirez Escobar, the writer-director of the fantastic magical realism film "Leonor Will never Die." She is also the first Filipina to win at Sundance taking home the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit. In this interview, we talked about the inspiration for her film, her background as female filmmaker in the Philippines, and what she hoped for viewers to get after watching "Leonore Will Never Die." Escobar also talked about how she felt winning at Sundance and being nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards. "Leonor Will Never Die" is now out in select theaters. Go watch it! See our interview below. For our complete look at "Leonor Will Never Die," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Leonor_Will_Never_Die.mp4