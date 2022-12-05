Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 24

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 3.4 cents to $4.747, its lowest amount since Feb. 24. The average price has decreased 57 times in 60 days since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, falling $1.626, including 3.4 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 25.3 cents less than one week ago and 65.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 12.7 cents more than one year ago. The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.413. It is 14.2 cents less than one week ago and 37.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 5 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped 39.2 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.3 cents Saturday. It is $1.603 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.