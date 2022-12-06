Second Tribute Band Concert Series To Begin in Palm Springs Downtown Park

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will begin its second series of free tribute band concerts Wednesday at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. The concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road. The series ends in April 2023. Wednesday evening’s performance will be by Ronstadt Revival, a Linda Ronstadt tribute act. Future performances include tributes to Freddie Mercury, Queen, Prince, Bon Jovi and Journey, chamber officials said. The first series included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival. "Our city now has the perfect outdoor venue in which to host a concert series like this," Chamber CEO Nona Watson said at the launch of the first series. "Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses." The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.