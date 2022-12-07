Acrisure Arena Announces Opening Month Celebration Plans Starting Next Week

(CNS) – With comedy superstars Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle co-headlining the first show at Acrisure Arena a week from Wednesday, arena officials announced their opening month celebration plans and inaugural events set to begin next week. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a free tree-lighting ceremony will be held in the arena’s plaza with a tour and cocktails event to follow. To celebrate the opening of the arena, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14. Additionally, a Berger Foundation Iceplex Skating Exhibition will be held at 12:15 p.m. Rock and Chappelle will take over the stage at 7:30 p.m. the same day. Those interested in winning two tickets to the Dec. 14 comedy show will have an opportunity to enter a giveaway until noon Friday at AcrisureArena.com. Arena officials said The Doobie Brothers will perform the first music concert in Acrisure Arena at 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Grupo Firme will perform their sold-out show the following day at 8 p.m. Kicking off the Coachella Valley Firebirds home events, a Firebirds Fan Fest will be held Dec. 17 in advance of the team’s home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners on Dec. 18. Before the game, an outdoor festival will also be held at 2 p.m. before players arrive at 3:15 p.m. Additional December home games, all set to begin at 7 p.m., are on Dec. 20 also against the Roadrunners, on Dec. 23 against the Henderson Silver Knights and on Dec. 28 against the Ontario Reign. The game against the Silver Knights will have an "ugly sweater" theme and will include a teddy bear toss. Bringing an end to the year and the arena’s first month of operation, Maroon 5 will perform on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.