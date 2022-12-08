Coachella Valley Firebirds To Host Firebirds Fan Fest to Celebrate Home Opener

(CNS) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a two-day Firebirds Fan Fest next weekend to celebrate its home opening game. The free family-friendly event will feature carnival games, street hockey, photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Fuego, live music and more, according to a statement from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It will be held in the Plaza of Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Road. Team officials said that the event will begin Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. and will continue Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. until the puck drops at around 6 p.m., signaling the start of the Firebirds’ first home game against the Tucson Roadrunners. Individual game tickets and inaugural season ticket packages for Firebirds’ home games can be found at cvfirebirds.com. On Dec. 17, fans will have an opportunity to sign a "Welcome Home" banner for the Firebirds team, see the inside of Acrisure Arena before the historic home opening, and enjoy a performance from Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, according to team officials. Dec. 18 will feature a special red carpet arrival with the players and coaches, opening day giveaways and a performance from Barry Minniefield, team officials said. Both days, the fest will have prizes, face painting, balloon artists, a Toys for Tots collection, trivia hosted by Gino LaMont and Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, the new Firebirds-branded buzzbox drink and discounts on merchandise. The two-day Firebirds Fan Fest is presented by Toyota. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.