Man Found Dead In Lake At Rancho Mirage Gated Community

(CNS) – A man was found dead before sunrise Friday in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The search for the man was in response to the filing of missing persons report, the station reported. Deputies found the man’s body face down in a lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.