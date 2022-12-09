Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush

(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. "We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages," USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. "We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too." The Arlington Post Office at 10275 Hole Ave. in Riverside, the Corporate Post Office at 79-125 Corporate Center Drive in La Quinta, and the Main Post Office at 30777 Rancho California Road in Temecula will all be in operation on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offices are generally always open on weekdays and Saturdays. USPS locations in San Bernardino and San Diego counties will also hold Sunday hours on Dec. 11 and 18, officials said. "We hope these extended hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out their packages to their friends and family across the nation," Elena-Hernandez said. "These extended hours, along with the hiring of 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the installation of new equipment at select locations and the redesign of our transportation network, are special measures that we’ve taken in order to ensure that we’re providing peak customer service during our busiest time of the year." More information is available at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.