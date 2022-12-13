Female Hiker Rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A hiker who fell, sustaining a head injury and fracturing her arm, was air-lifted to safety by Palm Springs fire crews Tuesday. Fire crews responded at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to Rimrock trail after the woman’s hiking partner called to report the injury, Capt. Nathan Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department said. Gunkel said the woman sustained a head injury and a broken arm. She was taken to a hospital by helicopter at around 2:40 p.m. No other injuries were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.