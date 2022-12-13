Palm Springs Opens Winter Warming Centers

The City of Palm Springs is opening warming centers as valley temperatures start to hit the lower 40’s. Community Action Partnership of Riverside County and the City of Palm Springs have opened 3 locations around the city to allow people to get a break from the cold. The Tuesday announcement came just after the area’s first winter storm of the season this past weekend. All three locations are open and free to the public. Pets are welcomed on a leash or in a carrier. The warming centers are at the following locations: James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Warm centers have also been activated during regular business hours at the Coachella and Indio Senior Centers, the La Quinta Wellness Center, the libraries in Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert and Thousand Palms and the Palm Desert Community Center. More information can be found at capriverside.org or palmspringsca.gov.