Acrisure Arena Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Official Opening

The Acrisure Arena celebrated its official opening Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event featured several local leaders and speakers from Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians. There was also a skating exhibition featuring retired 1976 U.S.A. Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill to break-in the ice. 1976 USA Olympian Dorothy Hamill Wednesday, the arena will host its first event featuring Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at 7:15 p.m. This is a phones free event. Thursday, December 15, the Doobie Brothers will perform the first official music concert at 8 p.m. On Friday, December 16, Grupo Firme will perform their sold-out show at 8 p.m. Over the weekend the Coachella Valley Firebirds Fan Fest is set for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. until the home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners starts. The Festival will feature live entertainment, carnival games, street hockey, a sampling of the new Firebirds-branded Buzzbox drink, photos with Santa Claus and Firebirds mascot Fuego. Additional December home games, all set to begin at 7 p.m., will be on Tuesday also against the Roadrunners, on Dec. 23 against the Henderson Silver Knights and on Dec. 28 against the Ontario Reign. The game against the Silver Knights will have an "ugly sweater" theme and will include a teddy bear toss. On New Years Eve, Maroon 5 will perform at 8 p.m., bringing an end to the year and to the arena’s first month of operation.