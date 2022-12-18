One Local Church Helps Give Back This Holiday Season

Destiny Church hosted a drive-by turkey and toy giveaway for those residents in the Coachella Valley that needed a little extra joy this holiday season. I spoke with some volunteers on why this event is so important. "Well, today we have our food giveaway for Christmas. But we’ve also added a little extra component where any cars that come up that have kids in it, they get to get out and go in and grab a toy with Santa, and maybe even get a picture taken." says Ted Hane, the General Manager for the Mary Pickford Theatre. Christmas came early for some Coachella Valley families today. As volunteers with Destiny Church’s West Campus hosted their annual food giveaway for those in need. "It seems like each year we get a little bit more creative and have a little bit more support. So this year, we got to give out toys and things." The tradition started during the pandemic and has continued on every Thanksgiving and Christmas at Mary Pickford Theater to connect the two communities. "Through that partnership, that’s where this kind of developed, we started seeing families in need at Mary Pickford Theater and Destiny Church both stepped up to help with that." This year, families were also able to receive turkey and toys at the church’s East Campus in Indio, and just a little further North at their Long Beach campus. "This is so needed because we’re able to actually give gifts to those that are needed and to anybody that wants something to give to their children." says David Martin, the Outreach Lead at Destiny Church. It’s all about the holiday cheer for this group of volunteers. "People in need if they need a little help, we’re gonna give them that little Christmas cheer, and let them have a toy for their kids and have a great meal." Hane says.