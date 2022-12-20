Inside the Magical, Fantastical World of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical”

I love, love, love the new "Matilda the Musical" on Netflix based on the Broadway musical adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel. It stars Alisha Weir as our Matilda matching Emma Thompson’s Miss Agatha Trunchbull wit by wit. I spent some time with Alisha Weir and director Matthew Warchus who also helmed the stage adaptation. Roald Dahl’s "Matilda the Musical" can be streamed on Netflix on Christmas Day! Merry Christmas! See our interview below. For our complete look at "Matilda the Musical," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Matilda_the_Musical_Interview_with_Alisha_Weir_and_Matthew_Warchus.mp4