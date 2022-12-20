Ron Howard Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About True-Life Drama “Thirteen Lives”

Oscar-winning director and Hollywood icon Ron Howard returns with the real-life drama "Thirteen Lives" based on the true story of the young boys and their soccer coach trapped in a system of underground caves in Thailand. I spoke to the director about the making of the film, working with his non-professional actors, and what he hopes viewers takeaway from the film. "Thirteen Lives" is now out on Amazon Prime Video. For more on "Thirteen Lives," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Ron_Howard_Talks_About__Thirteen_Lives_.mp4