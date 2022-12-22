County Receives Grant To Continue Water Distribution to Mobile Home Park

(CNS) – Riverside County was awarded an $888,930 grant by the State Water Resources Control Board to continue distributing clean bottled water to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park through the end of 2023, Supervisor Manuel Perez announced Wednesday. Residents of the mobile home park told Perez at a community meeting in July they received notice that water from the park’s system was unsafe to use for any purpose. Since July, Riverside County, the TODEC Legal Center and State Water Resources Control Board have continuously distributed bottled water to the community. The State Water Resources Control Board started to fund the mobile home park’s Bottled Water Program in October. The grant will ensure that bottled water continues to be distributed through the end of 2023, according to Perez. "It is important that we meet this immediate need and deliver and provide water on an ongoing basis at Oasis Mobile Home Park," Perez said. "It is also important that we continue to build out the infrastructure that’s needed in the eastern Coachella Valley so that, ultimately, all our residents can have clean water to use in their homes and have an opportunity to improve their quality of life." The State Water Resources Control Board recently committed $23 million to the Coachella Valley Water District to implement a regionalization project that will improve access to safe and affordable drinking water in other parts of the eastern Coachella Valley, according to Joe Karkoski, a deputy director at the state water board and head of its Division of Financial Assistance. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.