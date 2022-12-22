Man Rescued from Palm Desert Hiking Trail

An elderly man is recovering after being rescued from a hiking trail in Palm Desert. Firefighters responded to the remote rescue near the top of the Bump and Grind Trail around 10:48 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, crews spotted the man who was having a medical emergency, and requested helicopter assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Team. The man was transported to Palm Desert Fire Station #33 where paramedics brought him to the hospital.