CA, US & World
Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Santa Monica Pier
(CNS) – A single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday just south of the Santa Monica Pier. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, the Santa Monica Fire Department reported. An approximate time of the crash was not immediately known. KTLA5 reported that two people were inside the plane and there was no immediate report on their conditions. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
By: Ceci Partridge
December 22, 2022
