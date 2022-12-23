Daniel Craig Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is one of my favorite films this year. It’s smart, intricate yet never fails to be fun and funny! Daniel Craig returns as our favorite sleuth Benoit Blanc and this time, we know more about his personal life. I spoke to the actor about the making of the Rhian Johnson film. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now out on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Glass Out: A Knives Out Mystery," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/Daniel_Craig_Interview_for__Glass_Onion__A_Knives_Out_Mystery_.mp4