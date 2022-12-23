Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio

Detectives are investigating a homicide in one of the second oldest neighborhoods in Indio Friday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:50 a.m. in the 49-500 block of Grace Street, according to Indio Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ben Guitron. When officers arrived, they located a deceased adult male lying in a driveway. The cause of death has not been determined, but it appears to be from a gunshot wound. Investigators have been on the scene for hours and the coroner arrived later Friday morning. Anyone with information was asked to call the police department at 760- 391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7861 (STOP). More information will be released as it becomes available.