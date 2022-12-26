Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Assault in La Quinta

(CNS) – A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a victim with a firearm during a domestic dispute in La Quinta, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were sent to a home in the 53600 block of Avenida Villa at 9:05 p.m. Friday for an assault with a deadly weapon call, and found that Joseph Nicholas assaulted someone with a weapon during a domestic dispute, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported. The victim had fled the residence to call 911. Nicholas left the scene and was not located at that time. Nicholas returned to the La Quinta home at about 8:55 a.m. Saturday and the sheriff’s Emergency Services Team was called to the scene to apprehend him. He surrendered without incident and the firearm used in the domestic dispute was located and recovered, according to authorities. The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 760-863-8950 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.