Local & Community

Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas

It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.

By: Ceci Partridge

December 27, 2022

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...