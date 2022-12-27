Southwest Air Travel Woes Continue Amid Flight Cancellations

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/12/SOUTHWEST-CANCELLATIONS.mp4 The holiday air travel meltdown continues – with the spotlight on Southwest Airlines. Thousands of canceled flights nationwide left travelers from coast to coast scrambling to figure out a plan b, c, or even d – including here in Palm Springs. Southwest was the only airline to cancel flights at the Palm Springs International Airport on Tuesday with more cancellations already rolled out for the remainder of the week. Lines at Southwest check-in counters at PSP now offer customers the option to receive a refund or rebook their flight – many of which aren’t available until Jan. 1. But many travelers were already forced to figure out alternatives to flying, including driving the rest of the way to their destination… Meanwhile, despite "winter woes" across the country, some passengers flying with other airlines say their air travel was the opposite of what Southwest customers experienced.