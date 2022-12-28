Bicyclist Hit By Vehicle on Ramon Road Hospitalized

Palm Springs Police are investigating a traffic collision that left one person injured Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Ramon Road and S. El Cielo Road, near the Palm Springs International airport, around 5: 19 p.m., and located a bicyclist unresponsive in the street, according to police. The person has major injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Police say the driver of the involved vehicle in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives. At this time they do not believe drugs or alcohol are not factors in the incident. Police are asking that anyone with information about the collision call Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867 or PSPD’s Traffic Division at 760-323-8125.