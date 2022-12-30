Firefighters Battle Mobile Home Fire in Rancho Mirage

(CNS) – Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage Thursday. Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm Springs Fire Department assisted with the flames. The blaze was reported contained at 10:20 a.m. One person was evaluated for minor medical complaint at the scene but declined further treatment. Resources were expected to remain on scene for mop-up and overhaul for at least an hour. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.