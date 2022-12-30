Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella

(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday. Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that two people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The Riverside County Animal Control was requested to the scene to care for a dog, according to fire officials. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.