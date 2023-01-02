News
Four Injured In Vehicle Tree Crash in Rancho Mirage; Minor, Moderate Injuries
(CNS) – Four people in a vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries when it crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Rancho Mirage, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. All patients were extricated and rushed to a hospital by ground ambulance. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
By: Ceci Partridge
January 2, 2023
