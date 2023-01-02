Meet “The Circle’s” First ASL Performer

Raven is the first ASL performer contestant on Netflix’s "The Circle" and she’s unapologetically "deaf AF." You will fall in love with Raven and her best friend and interpreter Paris in the fifth season of the popular reality show. I spent some time with both Raven and Paris to talk about "The Circle" Season 5. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "The Circle," click here. "The Circle" returns to Netflix for its fifth season and is now available to stream. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/The_Circle_Interview.mp4