“Wildcat” Subjects Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker On Making Amazon Documentary

Harry Turner is one of the subjects of the new documentary "Wildcat." He’s a young British soldier back from war in Afghanistan. Suffering from depression and PTSD, he finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest. Samantha Zwicker is an American scientist who helped comfort Harry Turner during his time of need in the new documentary "Wildcat." She is also one of the founders of Hoja Nueva, a strategic conservation organization in the Peruvian Amazon. Check out my interviews with both Harry and Samantha below. For our complete look at "Wildcat," click here. "Wildcat" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Wildcat_Interview.mp4