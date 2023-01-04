Morongo Casino to Hold January Job Fairs

(CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs this month, seeking to fill a range of positions. The first hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by an additional fair on Jan. 24. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court. "We’re delighted to start the New Year celebrating our continued new growth and fresh opportunities," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said in a statement. "We encourage professionals with hospitality and restaurant experience to consider joining our team as we work together to exceed the expectations of our guests." Similar recruitment drives were held last year and in 2021. Officials said a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers, custodians, promotions personnel, room attendants and security guards. Culinary jobs are also open in Wahlburgers, which is part of the Marketplace food hall that opened last May, with international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. St. Jean noted that the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full- time team members and dependents." Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time. Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.