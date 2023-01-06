Local Bakery Panadería Del Pueblo whips up ‘Rosca de Reyes’ for the Valley

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Rosca-de-Reyes-with-Diane-Lopez.mp4 January 6th marks Día de los Reyes Magos ( Three Kings Day) which many families here in the Valley celebrate. Our Diane Lopez caught up with local bakery, Panadería Del Pueblo, to show why Rosca de Reyes is more than just a delicious tradition. We here at NBC Palm Springs even got to try the Rosca de Reyes for ourselves to see which one of us would be making Tamales on February 2nd. Take a look! https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/2023_01_07___News_at_6pm___9.mp4