“You fought the good fight:” Dep. Isaiah Cordero Laid to Rest, Thousands Attend Memorial Service

A fallen deputy laid to rest. "You fought the good fight, my boy," Rebecca Cordero, Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s mother said tearfully. "You never wanted the spotlight. You disliked the tension and drama, angel baby. Your tributes and honors are well deserved. My boy, the people are broken. They admire your service and respect your sacrifice." Friday morning, thousands of people descended into west Riverside to remember their fallen lawman, Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Departments from across the county and state gathered to lift each other up in a community rocked by his passing. "I don’t know how I’m gonna get through this," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. "As we came to the church this morning from the mortuary, there were many people lining the streets. There were people parked that had stopped their cars, that had stood out from the driver’s side, that were saluting, that were waving, that were crying. There were children that were holding flags, holding signs in support." Last Thursday at 1:45 p.m., Deputy Cordero was taken too soon from this world at the age of 32 years old. The first line-of-duty death involving a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in 15 years. But as Sheriff Chad Bianco says, his loss will not be in vain. "God has sent warriors to fight evil," Sheriff Bianco continued. "In the words of Isaiah 6:8, when God asked who shall he send? Isaiah stood up and said, ‘Send me.’ Deputy Isaiah Cordero stood up and said, ‘Send me.’ As we gathered today to celebrate the life of our fallen brother, we will never forget the battle. We must not let his death be in vain and we must never be afraid to pursue justice." Countless people came to the podium to pay their respects, showing just how much one deputy in one of the largest counties in California can make an impact and difference. "Deputy Isaiah Cordero, we will show you 10-7 for the final time," shared in Deputy Cordero’s end of broadcast. "Rest in peace. We have it from here." Wednesday, the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation’s "Help A Hero" page for the Cordero family topped their goal of $100,000. They have since made a new goal of $200,000 and will close in March. You can find that donation link here.