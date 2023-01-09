Oscar Party Returning to Palm Springs Trio Restaurant

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Trio restaurant’s Oscar party, benefiting the AIDS Assistance Program-Food Samaritans, will return in March after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday. The "Hollywood’s Biggest Night"-themed fundraising event will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Trio, 707 North Palm Canyon Drive, according to restaurant officials. Tickets are available at aapfoodsamaritans.org, starting at $150. "It’s a magical evening of festive dining, cocktails, and the greatest awards show on earth," restaurant owner Tony Marchese. "Starting with the searchlights and the Hollywood-style greeting as guests walk our celebrated orange carpet, the energy in the room is electric." Restaurant officials said that, as guests arrive and walk the orange carpet, a group of paparazzi will treat them as celebrities. Hostess and drag personality Bella da Ball will also give attendees a special greeting. The Oscars pre-show and awards presentations will be available for viewing on screens throughout the restaurant. Funds raised by the event will support AAP’s programs that provide nutritional support and help people living with chronic illnesses in the Coachella Valley, according to organization officials. AAP in Palm Springs has provided services for nearly 31 years. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.