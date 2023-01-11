First Big Bear Eagle Egg of the 2023 Season Laid

Big news out of Big Bear National Forest! Jackie and Shadow have laid their first egg of the season. The egg "appeared" under Jackie around 4 p.m. Wednesday on the Friends of Big Bear Valley Livestream. Sometime around 4:04 p.m. she lifted off of the egg and introduced the egg to the viewers. At that time, the comments were flooded with congratulations and words of elation for the newest addition to the stream. If nature allows, Jackie may lay another egg or two in the next few days, with the second one expected around January 14th. In the meantime, Jackie and Shadow will take turns keeping the egg warm and getting food. If you’d like to follow Jackie, Shadow and the new bundle of joy they are on YouTube.