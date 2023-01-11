Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder

An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2:01 a.m. Sunday in the 78100 block of Varner Road. The victim, according to deputies, was brought to the hospital with a non-life threatening single gunshot wound. Tuesday, Guzman was arrested in the 84100 block of Avenue 48 in Indio after an executed search warrant lead to evidence connecting her to the shooting, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. She was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center with a $1 million bail. RSO is asking that anyone with information about this incident call 760-836-1600.