Free Writers Expo from the Palm Springs Writers Guild

Develop your writing skills, meet and learn from published authors, and be inspired at this year’s writers expo from the Palm Springs Writers Guild. Admission is free. The event is this Saturday, January 14th from 1 to 4 pm at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs (480 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs). Click here for more information. Take a look at my interview with Kathy Weyer, local published author and member of the board of the PSWG, as she talks about the expo and how the Writers Guild helps Coachella Valley authors. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/Palm_Springs_Writers_Guild_Expo.mp4