Harry Melling Talks About Being Edgar Allan Poe in “The Pale Blue Eye”

Dudley Dursley is all grown up! And he’s playing Egar Allan Poe! Harry Melling effectively channeled the macabre poet/author for Scott Cooper’s film adaptation of Louis Bayard’s "The Pale Blue Eye." In the film, Melling goes wit by wit against Christian Bale who plays the retired veteran detective Augustus Landor. So what was his interest in playing Poe? How did he channel the author? And how was it working with Bale? Melling answered those questions and more in our interview. "The Pale Blue Eye" is now out on Netflix. Our interview is below. For our complete look at "The Pale Blue Eye" click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/01/The_Pale_Blue_Eye_Interview.mp4